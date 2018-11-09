Delphi Energy’s (DEE) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) in a report released on Monday. They currently have a C$1.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.40 price objective on Delphi Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of DEE stock opened at C$0.53 on Monday. Delphi Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.52 and a 1 year high of C$1.32.

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$36.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.80 million.

In other news, Director Lamont Clement Tolley acquired 89,500 shares of Delphi Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$64,440.00.

About Delphi Energy

Delphi Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

