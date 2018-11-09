Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 95249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Delphi Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

DLPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Buckingham Research set a $27.00 price target on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Delphi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other Delphi Technologies news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $66,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,802. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $241,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,911,140.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 50.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,301,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,997,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,729,000 after acquiring an additional 943,977 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,313,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,154,000 after acquiring an additional 279,201 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,144,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,270,000 after acquiring an additional 70,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,860,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,595,000 after acquiring an additional 119,963 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/delphi-technologies-dlph-reaches-new-52-week-low-following-weak-earnings.html.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.