Depomed (ASRT) Posts Earnings Results

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ASRT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. 34,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,035. Depomed has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

ASRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Depomed in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Depomed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Depomed Company Profile

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

