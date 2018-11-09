Dermira Inc (DERM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Get Dermira alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,201.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Dermira in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Dermira by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new position in Dermira in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dermira in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DERM traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 29,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,739. The firm has a market cap of $513.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Dermira has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.05. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 761.87%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dermira will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.