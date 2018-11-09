Derwent London Plc (DLN) Receives GBX 3,099 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,099.09 ($40.50).

Several research firms have recently commented on DLN. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) target price (up from GBX 3,500 ($45.73)) on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Numis Securities decreased their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,786 ($49.47) to GBX 3,745 ($48.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Derwent London to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,170 ($41.42) to GBX 3,230 ($42.21) in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 3,091 ($40.39) on Tuesday. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 2,574 ($33.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,133 ($40.94).

Derwent London (LON:DLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 51.80 ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 50.30 ($0.66) by GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

In other news, insider Robert Rayne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,045 ($39.79), for a total transaction of £304,500 ($397,883.18).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.