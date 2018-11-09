Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) a $16.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.83.

NYSE:SHO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. 61,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,121. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.19 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of July 30, 2018 has interests in 24 hotels comprised of 12,046 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

