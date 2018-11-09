Deutsche Boerse (DB1) Given a €135.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Monday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DB1. Nord/LB set a €108.56 ($126.23) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Independent Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €122.05 ($141.91).

DB1 opened at €111.05 ($129.13) on Monday. Deutsche Boerse has a 12 month low of €77.25 ($89.83) and a 12 month high of €111.20 ($129.30).

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

