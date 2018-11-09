Deutsche EuroShop (DEQ) PT Set at €39.50 by Baader Bank

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been given a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Warburg Research set a €40.60 ($47.21) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Societe Generale set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.28 ($41.02).

Deutsche EuroShop stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €27.92 ($32.47). 153,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,238. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of €28.96 ($33.67) and a 12 month high of €39.41 ($45.83).

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The MDAX-listed company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

