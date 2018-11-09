Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.27 ($30.55) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. UBS Group set a €37.20 ($43.26) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €37.04 ($43.07).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €28.45 ($33.08) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

