Deutsche Telekom (DTE) Given a €16.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. equinet set a €13.30 ($15.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €18.40 ($21.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.77 ($19.50).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of FRA DTE traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €14.70 ($17.09). 10,329,856 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.08).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.