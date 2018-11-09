DexCom (DXCM) PT Set at $150.00 by Oppenheimer

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been given a $150.00 price objective by Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.03% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DXCM. Northland Securities upgraded DexCom from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on DexCom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.47. The company had a trading volume of 49,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,998. DexCom has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $152.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -256.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.29. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 11,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $1,375,258.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew K. Balo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $621,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,892 shares of company stock worth $21,864,030. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,663,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in DexCom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,971,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

