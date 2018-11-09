DHI Group (DHX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:DHX traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 133,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,967. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $101.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.34.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. DHI Group had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 99,772 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DHI Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 213,627 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in DHI Group by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and connections services to professional communities in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

