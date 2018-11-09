DHT (DHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Get DHT alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DHT. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of DHT from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DHT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

DHT traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,794. The firm has a market cap of $783.91 million, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.25. DHT has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.07 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DHT will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 666.4% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 315,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 274,171 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.