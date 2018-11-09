DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Price Target Lowered to $124.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $110.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $125.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $768.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 105.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 378.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

