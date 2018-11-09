DigitalNote (XDN) Price Tops $0.0027

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $18.76 million and approximately $622,323.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.08 or 0.01676684 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00017016 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00009152 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000765 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001400 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,928,822,446 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.