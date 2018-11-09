Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) Director Larry Alan Kay Sells 400 Shares

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $36,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DIN traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $93.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,902. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of -0.06. Dine Brands Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.72%.

DIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.50 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,876,000 after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

