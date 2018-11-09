Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DPLO. ValuEngine downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Diplomat Pharmacy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DPLO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.09. 1,694,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $1,104,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 209,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $3,992,628.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPLO. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.