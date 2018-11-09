Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.41, but opened at $14.80. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Diplomat Pharmacy shares last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 84296 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Diplomat Pharmacy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

In other news, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 209,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $3,992,628.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $1,104,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Diplomat Pharmacy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO)

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

