Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (SAUC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) – Dougherty & Co issued their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Diversified Restaurant in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 8th. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Hamblin expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter.

SAUC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Restaurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diversified Restaurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SAUC opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.99. Diversified Restaurant has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.87.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.49 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diversified Restaurant stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 885,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.72% of Diversified Restaurant at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diversified Restaurant

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

