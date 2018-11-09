Dividend Assets Capital LLC Decreases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.8% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

