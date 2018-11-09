Domtar Corp (UFS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st.

Domtar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Domtar has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Domtar to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Get Domtar alerts:

NYSE:UFS opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Domtar has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.32. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domtar will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UFS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Domtar from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet cut Domtar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Vertical Group cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded Domtar from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Domtar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Domtar Corp (UFS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/domtar-corp-ufs-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-44.html.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.