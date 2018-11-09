Donationcoin Market Cap Hits $0.00 (DON)

Donationcoin (CURRENCY:DON) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Donationcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Donationcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Donationcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Donationcoin has traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00811687 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001379 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00021170 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008692 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Donationcoin Profile

DON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. The official website for Donationcoin is donationcoin.org. The Reddit community for Donationcoin is /r/Donationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Donationcoin’s official Twitter account is @Donationcoin.

Donationcoin Coin Trading

Donationcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donationcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donationcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donationcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

