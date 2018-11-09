Donato Tramuto Sells 35,000 Shares of Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) Stock

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) CEO Donato Tramuto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,338,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.98. 352,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,506. Tivity Health Inc has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Tivity Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Tivity Health from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

