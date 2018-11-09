Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

NYSE:DBL traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,723. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

Get Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/doubleline-opportunistic-credit-fund-dbl-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-17.html.

About Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.