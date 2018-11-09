Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.
NYSE:DBL traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,723. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $22.96.
About Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
