Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Given a $43.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) received a $43.00 price target from equities research analysts at Craig Hallum in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. 1,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.04. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman James L. Janik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $1,122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 239,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,730,056.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon P. Sievert sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 308.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

