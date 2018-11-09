Dragonchain Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $55.58 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003639 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, LATOKEN and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00149017 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00250114 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $657.29 or 0.10261083 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011236 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Gate.io, Tidex, CoinExchange, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

