Duerr (DUE) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DUE. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Duerr in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Commerzbank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. equinet set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €53.00 ($61.63).

ETR DUE traded down €0.34 ($0.40) on Thursday, reaching €31.98 ($37.19). 188,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Duerr has a fifty-two week low of €76.69 ($89.17) and a fifty-two week high of €120.55 ($140.17).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

