Duke Realty Corp (DRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Duke Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Duke Realty has a payout ratio of 64.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Duke Realty to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.9%.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Duke Realty had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $196.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

In related news, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $69,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $478,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

