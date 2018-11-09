Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 6,977 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up about 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $21,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.07.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total transaction of $9,956,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,210,614.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 5,189 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.36, for a total value of $1,257,606.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,750.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $244.48 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $209.91 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

