Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $7.12 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,140 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 147.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5,102.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 127.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 24.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 58.23%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

