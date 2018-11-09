Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,334 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 68,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 75,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Twenty-First Century Fox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Friday, August 10th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Twenty-First Century Fox to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.06.

Shares of FOXA opened at $47.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

