Dutch Coin (DUTCH) Price Reaches $0.0001

Dutch Coin (CURRENCY:DUTCH) traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Dutch Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $213.00 worth of Dutch Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dutch Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dutch Coin has traded 94.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006786 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00021617 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00309136 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00001179 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Dutch Coin

Dutch Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2017. Dutch Coin’s official Twitter account is @Dutch_coin. The official message board for Dutch Coin is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=18157.0. Dutch Coin’s official website is www.dutchcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Dutch Coin

Dutch Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dutch Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dutch Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dutch Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

