Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Shares Down 5.5%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 989,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,382,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $729.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 8.67.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 5,044.85% and a negative return on equity of 87.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2822.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 365.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Shares Down 5.5%” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/dynavax-technologies-dvax-shares-down-5-5.html.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.