Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Shares Down 5.5%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 989,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,382,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.
The stock has a market cap of $729.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 8.67.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 5,044.85% and a negative return on equity of 87.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2822.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 365.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
