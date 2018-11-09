Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Trading Up 6%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $12.79. Approximately 1,814,771 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,384,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dynavax Technologies to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $729.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 5,044.85% and a negative return on equity of 87.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2822.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,054,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,800,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $24,951,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 74.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,252,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 957,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 52.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,336,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,625,000 after buying an additional 806,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

