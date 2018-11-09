E. W. Scripps (SSP) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens set a $15.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

NYSE SSP opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. E. W. Scripps has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

In related news, major shareholder Charles E. Scripps bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,071,619.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura Tomlin sold 3,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $57,550.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,036.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 279,720 shares of company stock worth $4,660,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in E. W. Scripps by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,678,000 after buying an additional 79,568 shares in the last quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. boosted its position in E. W. Scripps by 3.6% in the second quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 433,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in E. W. Scripps by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 4,025,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,901,000 after buying an additional 326,712 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in E. W. Scripps by 19.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in E. W. Scripps by 5.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

