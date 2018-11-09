Echostar (SATS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.01

Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.01 and last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 35994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SATS. BidaskClub lowered Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Echostar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Echostar had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Echostar Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Echostar by 138.5% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in Echostar during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Echostar by 40.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Echostar during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Echostar during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Corporation provides satellite service operations and video delivery solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

