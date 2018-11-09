Eco Animal Health Group (EAH) Stock Price Up 6%

Eco Animal Health Group Plc (LON:EAH) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 389 ($5.08) and last traded at GBX 389 ($5.08). Approximately 188,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 378% from the average daily volume of 39,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367 ($4.80).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eco Animal Health Group in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

In related news, insider Anthony Paul Rawlinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £300,000 ($392,003.14).

About Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

