Ecology and Environment (EEI) vs. Arcadis (ARCAY) Critical Comparison

Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) and Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ecology and Environment and Arcadis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecology and Environment 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcadis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ecology and Environment and Arcadis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecology and Environment 2.01% 6.33% 4.36% Arcadis N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ecology and Environment has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcadis has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Ecology and Environment shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Ecology and Environment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Arcadis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecology and Environment and Arcadis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecology and Environment $104.50 million 0.50 $3.01 million N/A N/A Arcadis $3.64 billion 0.35 $80.02 million N/A N/A

Arcadis has higher revenue and earnings than Ecology and Environment.

Dividends

Ecology and Environment pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Arcadis pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Summary

Ecology and Environment beats Arcadis on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecology and Environment

Ecology & Environment, Inc., an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of mass destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies. The company also provides services to various phases of energy development by conducting critical feature/fatal flaw analyses, social and health impact assessments, feasibility and siting studies, field surveys, permitting, construction inspection, and compliance monitoring. In addition, it conceives and designs environmental restoration projects that restore affected habitat through the integration of biological and engineering solutions; offers sustainability, resiliency, and climate adaptation services, as well as environmental planning and assessment, and military master planning and land use compatibility study services; and provides water supply, water quality, and watershed management services. Further, the company offers logistical support, emergency response/management, and planning services in various preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery phases, as well as conducts hazardous waste site evaluations providing site investigation, engineering design, and operation and maintenance. Additionally, it is involved in the management and financial planning; institutional strengthening and standards development; water supply and development; wastewater treatment; and solid waste project construction supervision assignments. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Lancaster, New York.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services. It also offers contract solutions for claims preparation and defense, dispute avoidance and resolution, expert witness, and strategic procurement and contract advice; cost and commercial management, strategic procurement and contract strategy, and whole lifecycle costing services; civil and structural engineering, asset management, electrical engineering, building information modelling, mechanical engineering, and tunneling and underground infrastructure services; and environmental solutions, such as site evaluation and restoration, strategic environmental consulting, environmental construction, and environmental planning services. In addition, the company provides sustainable urban development, transportation planning, and urban planning services; and water supply and treatment, water management, and industrial water treatment services. It serves natural resources, power, retail, transportation, water and utilities, public, and other industrial sectors, as well as cities, commercial developers, contractors, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Heidemij NV and changed its name to Arcadis N.V. in October 1997. Arcadis NV was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

