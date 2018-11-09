Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 327.12% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 million.

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.17. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $125.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on EKSO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness.

