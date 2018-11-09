Elastic NV’s Quiet Period Will Expire on November 14th (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic’s (NYSE:ESTC) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 14th. Elastic had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 5th. The total size of the offering was $252,000,000 based on an initial share price of $36.00. During Elastic’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

ESTC opened at $73.01 on Friday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $58.55 and a 52-week high of $76.80.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

