ElringKlinger (ZIL2) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) received a €8.00 ($9.30) target price from stock analysts at Commerzbank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €10.73 ($12.47).

ETR:ZIL2 opened at €7.75 ($9.01) on Wednesday. ElringKlinger has a fifty-two week low of €13.48 ($15.67) and a fifty-two week high of €20.48 ($23.81).

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, lightweight components, and thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

