EmberCoin (EMB) Trading Up 6.8% This Week

EmberCoin (CURRENCY:EMB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 9th. One EmberCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. EmberCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3,960.00 worth of EmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EmberCoin has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EmberCoin alerts:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000139 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000080 BTC.

EmberCoin Coin Profile

EMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. EmberCoin’s total supply is 861,773,921,917 coins. EmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @ember_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EmberCoin’s official website is www.embercoin.io. The Reddit community for EmberCoin is /r/embercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EmberCoin Coin Trading

EmberCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmberCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EmberCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EmberCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EmberCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EmberCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.