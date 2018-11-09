Emerald Investment Partners LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 5,080 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.04, for a total value of $2,326,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,975.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Stropki acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $375.00 per share, with a total value of $253,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $415.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $355.28 and a 52-week high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $457.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.40.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

