Emercoin Price Hits $0.95 on Major Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00014801 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, xBTCe and Bittrex. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $39.81 million and $401,559.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 42,118,422 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Crex24, Tux Exchange, xBTCe, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.