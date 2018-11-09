Emerson Electric (EMR) Given Market Perform Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. William Blair also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. MED raised shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.30.

Shares of EMR traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.52. The company had a trading volume of 307,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,005. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 12.65%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 57.40%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $475,804.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,429,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,004. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 151.1% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 584.1% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

