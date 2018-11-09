Enbridge Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the pipeline company on Saturday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.78. 104,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,067. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/enbridge-inc-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-51-enb.html.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.