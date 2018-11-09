EncryptoTel [ETH] (ETT) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

EncryptoTel [ETH] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, EncryptoTel [ETH] has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. One EncryptoTel [ETH] token can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Cryptopia. EncryptoTel [ETH] has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $65,244.00 worth of EncryptoTel [ETH] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015526 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00149268 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00250064 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.11 or 0.10232348 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011151 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EncryptoTel [ETH] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [ETH]’s launch date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [ETH]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens. EncryptoTel [ETH]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel.

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [ETH]

EncryptoTel [ETH] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [ETH] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [ETH] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncryptoTel [ETH] using one of the exchanges listed above.

