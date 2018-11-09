Enerflex (EFX) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities downgraded Enerflex from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$21.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.08.

EFX traded up C$1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.99. 415,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.73. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$13.55 and a 1-year high of C$18.46.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$404.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$391.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 1.27999990189222 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Harbilas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.27, for a total value of C$488,100.00. Also, Director Anna Paravi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$80,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,149,800 over the last three months.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers engineered systems, including engineering, design, fabrication, and assembly of standard and custom-designed compression, electric power, and processing solutions.

