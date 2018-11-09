Energo Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Energo token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Gate.io. Energo has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $152,707.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energo has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00148909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00249766 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $656.74 or 0.10308551 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011243 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com.

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinBene, Coinrail, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

