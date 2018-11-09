EnerSys (ENS) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

EnerSys has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. EnerSys has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EnerSys to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $88.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $62.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EnerSys news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 3,915 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $301,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Jones sold 13,460 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $1,080,703.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,399.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,920 shares of company stock worth $1,732,714. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of EnerSys from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

